XLE AWD*LKA*Leather*Navigation*Sunroof *Alloy Rims *Back-Up Camera. This is a Financing price: of $39880, the vehicle pricing will increase by $1200 with any other form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms. We approve all credit Use the application form below for financing: https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. The financing fee is extra. All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional ($999) if not Certified and E-tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not driveable, not E-tested, and not certified.

2018 Toyota Highlander

76,000 KM

$39,880

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Highlander

AWD Hybrid XLE

2018 Toyota Highlander

AWD Hybrid XLE

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$39,880

+ taxes & licensing

76,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDJGRFH1JS045352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

$39,880

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2018 Toyota Highlander