2018 Toyota Highlander

AWD XLE | ONE OWNER | LEASE RETURN

2018 Toyota Highlander

AWD XLE | ONE OWNER | LEASE RETURN

Yorkdale Toyota

3080 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6A 2S6

1-416-780-2345

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 35,933KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4727175
  • Stock #: 0097872A
  • VIN: 5TDJZRFH7JS553464
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
2018 Toyota Highlander White XLE Fresh oil change, Low Mileage !!, 8 Passenger Seating, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Fog Lights, Heated Seats, Push Button Start, Sunroof, AWD. Recent Arrival! 3.5L 6-Cylinder 8-Speed Automatic AWD CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Certified. Toyota Certified Details: * 160-point inspection * 6-month / 10,000 km (whichever comes first) 24-hour special roadside assistance * Special Toyota Financing Rates * Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change (6 mos / 8,000 km, whichever comes first) / Warranty Honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports * 6-month / 10,000 km Powertrain * 7 days / 1,500 kms Exchange Privilege Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards Reviews: * On most aspects of bad-weather confidence, a commanding driving position, comfort, flexibility, and space to spare, the Highlander seems to have impressed owners. Many appreciate the upscale feature content, and the automatic high-beams, and JBL stereo are commonly listed as feature favourites. Many say the standard V6 driveline offers up an ideal blend of performance punch and fuel efficiency. Source: autoTRADER.ca LOW MILEAGE !!
