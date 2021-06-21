Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Highlander

110,845 KM

Details Description Features

$36,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,500

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Highlander

2018 Toyota Highlander

XLE AUTO AWD 7 PASS LEATHER H/SEATS SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Highlander

XLE AUTO AWD 7 PASS LEATHER H/SEATS SUNROOF

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

  1. 1629308360
  2. 1629308367
  3. 1629308376
  4. 1629308407
  5. 1629308488
  6. 1629308493
  7. 1629308499
  8. 1629308511
  9. 1629308512
  10. 1629308518
  11. 1629308526
  12. 1629308532
  13. 1629308540
  14. 1629308546
  15. 1629308550
  16. 1629308553
  17. 1629308559
  18. 1629308561
  19. 1629308569
  20. 1629308573
  21. 1629308583
  22. 1629308625
  23. 1629308647
  24. 1629308653
  25. 1629308664
  26. 1629308668
  27. 1629308676
  28. 1629308681
  29. 1629308707
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$36,500

+ taxes & licensing

110,845KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7511073
  • Stock #: G558609A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # G558609A
  • Mileage 110,845 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER OFF LEASE, LEASED IN 2017 AND SERVICED IN 2019 AND 2020 IN TOYOTA STORE......SUV....... .........AWD.......................LEATHER INT......POWER SUNROOF.......BACKUP CAMERA..................PARKING SENSORS............HEATED STEERING WHEEL.................AUTOMATIC.........................A/C......BLUETOOTH..........CRUISE CONTROL................HEATED SEATS...........ALLOY WHEELS...........KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE......**0 DOWN! No PAYMENT FOR 6 MONTHS AVAILABLE O.A.C**........100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED......FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT!!!!...............* WE FINANCE EVERYONE(CALL FOR DETAILS)* .....APPLY TODAY, DRIVE TODAY!.......FINANCING FROM 4.99% O.A.C. PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO........OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!........HEATED INDOOR SHOWROOM!!!.......OUR VEHICLES ARE IN SHOWROOM CONDITION............WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR CUSTOMER SERVICE.......... FOR OUR FULL INVENTORY AND MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT US AT WWW.NEXCAR.CA.............WE COULD SHIP YOUR DREAM VEHICLE TO ANYWHERE IN CANADA FOR A VERY COMPETITIVE PRICE!!!! PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO....................Thank you for considering NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING INC..............**Accrued interest must be paid on 6 month payment deferral**...........................AT NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING INC. WE ARE SERVING OUR CLIENTS FROM: G.T.A, Toronto, Barrie, Oshawa, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Waterloo, London, Milton, Oakville, Milton, Newmarket, Aurora and Kitchener.....................VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVEABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED,CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $799+ TAX & LICENSING ARE EXTRA...PURCHASE YOUR DREAM VEHICLE FROM ANYWHERE IN CANADA FROM THE COMFORT OF YOUR HOME .................. JUST FOLLOW THESE SIMPLE STEPS .......................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... A- Choose your vehicle .......................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... B- Message us at info@nexcar.ca or 647 699-8214 .......................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... C- Apply for financing ( If you need ) .......................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... D- Have your vehicle delivered to your home (SHIPPING COST MAY APPLY,ASK YOUR SALES REPRESENTATIVE )

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

2018 Jaguar XE AUTO ...
 41,762 KM
$28,990 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic EX ...
 107,265 KM
$10,990 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Explorer B...
 139,113 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

Call Dealer

416-633-XXXX

(click to show)

416-633-8188

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory