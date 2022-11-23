2018 Toyota Highlander

$33,995 + taxes & licensing 1 7 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9420952

9420952 Stock #: 051108

051108 VIN: 5TDDGRFH2JS051108

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 051108

Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Brake Assist Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Toyota Safety Sense P and Rear Cross Traffic Alert Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Interior Immobilizer PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Conversation mirror Rear cupholder Mini overhead console w/storage Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Systems Monitor HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Distance Pacing Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Passenger Seat 10-Way Driver Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Convenience Clock Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Chrome Side Windows Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Black Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook Tires: P245/55R19 AS -inc: temporary spare tire Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Mechanical Engine Oil Cooler Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 65 L Fuel Tank Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor Battery w/Run Down Protection Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery 3.542 Axle Ratio Transmission: Electronically Controlled CVT Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Diversity antenna digital signal processor 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Satellite roof mounted fin antenna 12 Speakers Additional Features GVWR: 2 USB Audio input Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Instrument Panel Bin Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Manual Fold Into Floor Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Curtain 1st Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Advanced Voice Recognition audio auxiliary input jack Manual Recline Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control Front Vented Discs Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler AVN premium navigation Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS multifunctional steering wheel controls Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Wheels: 19 Black Chrome Clad Alloy Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 4 USB CHARGING PORTS EASYSPEAK SMS-to-speech and email-to-speech display of artist Radio: JBL Synthesis Audio System -inc: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA 8 display screen phonebook and streaming audio via Bluetooth song and album art for connected iPod Gracenotes and SIRI Eyes-Free Engine: 3.5L 6-Cylinder 24-Valve D-4S DOHC -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence VVT-i battery monitoring system and Hybrid Synergy Drive HSD 839 kgs 6 260 lbs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.