2018 Toyota Highlander

175,000 KM

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dynasty Auto Selection

416-645-0196

2018 Toyota Highlander

2018 Toyota Highlander

AWD Hybrid Limited Navigation/Panoramic Sunroof

2018 Toyota Highlander

AWD Hybrid Limited Navigation/Panoramic Sunroof

Location

Dynasty Auto Selection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

416-645-0196

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

175,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9420952
  • Stock #: 051108
  • VIN: 5TDDGRFH2JS051108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Top of the line!!! Hybrid,Navigation,Fully Loaded,Panoramic Sunroof,Rear View Camera,Heated Seats,Dual Climate Control,Mint Showroom Condition, For Only 33.995.

Interested in this vehicle? We offer financing for all credits, Good or Bad. Want to know if you are approved? Get started with your finance application through our SECURED application page. Click HERE to get started. A representative from Dynasty Auto Selection will contact you to let you know if you are approved. For more information email dynastycars@gmail.com or call us today at 1 416-645-0196. Our Vehicle Certification is available for only $995.00 that includes Ontario Safety Standards Certificate with exact measurements, professional detailing and 1-month warranty for every safety item! If not certified as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle deemed to be not drivable, when not certified. Dynasty Auto Selection excels in assisting clients find the vehicle they desire. We take the extra step to disclose all information regarding any vehicle in stock with full transparency before taking the next step to purchase. This is done to ensure you have a full understanding of the vehicle you are buying. Before displaying any vehicle, we have them go through a Pre-Sale and Post-Sale inspection at the auction to ensure they are mechanically fit and sound. For your own peace of mind, you always have the choice to inspect our vehicles through your preferred mechanic. Look at the services we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve: Vehicle Certification (Ontario Safety Standards Certificate with exact measurements, professional detailing, and 1-month warranty for every safety item) available for $995.00 Free Carfax History Report Certified In-house Mechanic Extended Warranty with Lubrico Warranty Available (See below) Financing with rates starting as low as 6.9% APR *Terms and Conditions May Apply* We Accept Trade-ins and save you money on the difference Dynasty Auto Selection takes pride in delivering their promises and keeping new and returning clients happy within 20 years of being in the Used Car industry. Our indoor showroom displays over 300 vehicles with various brands to choose from; Audi, Volvo, Acura, BMW, Lexus, Mercedes, Honda, Cadillac, Toyota, Nissan, Ford, Infiniti and much more. We are located in North York, Ontario at 2424 Finch Ave West, Unit 1, North York, ON M9M 2E3 *Extended Warranty with Lubrico Warranty* Dynasty Auto Selection has been partnered with Lubrico Warranty in the last 20 years. Lubrico Warranty has nearly 40 years of providing mechanical breakdown protection to hundreds of thousands of car buyers since 1977. Over 2,500 repair centers to protect customers from unforeseen repair expenses. No Claims made within your term? You can Double Your Term! Certified Power-train Plus Coverage: 24 month/Unlimited km Power-train 3 month/Unlimited km Comprehensive 36 month/60,000 km Power-train 6 month/10,000 km Comprehensive 48 month/80,000 km Power-train 12 month/20,000 km Comprehensive Call our sales team at 1 416 -645-0196 for more information on Lubrico Warranty

Vehicle Features

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Toyota Safety Sense P and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Conversation mirror
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Systems Monitor
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Distance Pacing
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Passenger Seat
10-Way Driver Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Clock
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Tires: P245/55R19 AS -inc: temporary spare tire
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Engine Oil Cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
65 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery
3.542 Axle Ratio
Transmission: Electronically Controlled CVT
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Diversity antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Satellite roof mounted fin antenna
12 Speakers
GVWR: 2
USB Audio input
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Instrument Panel Bin
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Manual Fold Into Floor
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Advanced Voice Recognition
audio auxiliary input jack
Manual Recline
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs
Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
AVN premium navigation
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
multifunctional steering wheel controls
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Wheels: 19 Black Chrome Clad Alloy
Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
4 USB CHARGING PORTS
EASYSPEAK
SMS-to-speech and email-to-speech
display of artist
Radio: JBL Synthesis Audio System -inc: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA
8 display screen
phonebook and streaming audio via Bluetooth
song and album art for connected iPod Gracenotes and SIRI Eyes-Free
Engine: 3.5L 6-Cylinder 24-Valve D-4S DOHC -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence VVT-i
battery monitoring system and Hybrid Synergy Drive HSD
839 kgs 6
260 lbs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dynasty Auto Selection

Dynasty Auto Selection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

