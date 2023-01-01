2018 Toyota Highlander

$29,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 194,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Brake Assist Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Toyota Safety Sense P and Rear Cross Traffic Alert Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Interior Immobilizer PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Mini overhead console w/storage Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Systems Monitor HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Distance Pacing Passenger Seat 10-Way Driver Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Tires: P245/60R18 AS -inc: temporary spare tire Chrome Side Windows Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Black Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Streaming Audio Satellite roof mounted fin antenna Mechanical Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i) Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Direct ignition system (DIS) Battery w/Run Down Protection Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 72.5 L Fuel Tank Axle Ratio: 3.003 Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Additional Features GVWR: 2 starter Heavy Duty Battery USB Audio input Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Instrument Panel Bin Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point auto sound levelizer (ASL) 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Curtain 1st Advanced Voice Recognition audio auxiliary input jack 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control Front Vented Discs Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating alternator and heater Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Clock and Radio Data System Engine: 3.5L 6-Cylinder D-4S DOHC -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence (VVT-i) cooled Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) system and engine stop and start system multifunctional steering wheel controls Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 4 USB CHARGING PORTS EASYSPEAK SMS-to-speech and email-to-speech display of artist song and album art for connected iPod (Gracenotes) and SIRI Eyes-Free 720 kgs (5 Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/AVN Premium Navigation -inc: 8 display screen 997 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

