2018 Toyota RAV4

56,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,480

+ tax & licensing
$29,480

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

AWD LE

2018 Toyota RAV4

AWD LE

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$29,480

+ taxes & licensing

56,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8482005
  • Stock #: 153869
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV4JW782719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153869
  • Mileage 56,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Toyota RAV-4 LE AWD Automatic
Low Kilometer: 56000 k.m
***** ONE OWNER - ******

Key Features:
* Sports Fabric Seat Material
* Eco Mode and Sport Drive Select Button
* 6.1" Touch Display
* Satellite Radio
* HD radio and 6 Speakers
* Bluetooth with Steering wheel Control
* Dual Zone Climate Control
* Rear Seats heater duct, Power Windows with Auto Up/Down .
* 6 Speed Automatic Transmission
* Cruise Control
* Security System
* Automatic On/Off Headlights
* Power side mirrors
* Power Windows
* Roof Rails
* 17" Wheel
* Fog lights

Actual pictures are provided,

Financing from 3.5% Prime Rate *O.A.C

Check Availability and Schedule a test drive? call us at 416-661-7070 ( Reza )

AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you stepping on the lot with fair price than competition and stress-free experience to driving
away in your new car.
Address: 5383 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R6
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***
AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot with fair price than competition and stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicle can be certified and E tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not driveable, not E-tested and not certified.

Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

647-518-4130
