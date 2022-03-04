$29,480+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4
AWD LE
Location
AutoPluto
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
$29,480
- Listing ID: 8482005
- Stock #: 153869
- VIN: 2T3BFREV4JW782719
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Toyota RAV-4 LE AWD Automatic
Low Kilometer: 56000 k.m
***** ONE OWNER - ******
Key Features:
* Sports Fabric Seat Material
* Eco Mode and Sport Drive Select Button
* 6.1" Touch Display
* Satellite Radio
* HD radio and 6 Speakers
* Bluetooth with Steering wheel Control
* Dual Zone Climate Control
* Rear Seats heater duct, Power Windows with Auto Up/Down .
* 6 Speed Automatic Transmission
* Cruise Control
* Security System
* Automatic On/Off Headlights
* Power side mirrors
* Power Windows
* Roof Rails
* 17" Wheel
* Fog lights
Actual pictures are provided,
Financing from 3.5% Prime Rate *O.A.C
Check Availability and Schedule a test drive? call us at 416-661-7070 ( Reza )
AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you stepping on the lot with fair price than competition and stress-free experience to driving
away in your new car.
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***
AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot with fair price than competition and stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicle can be certified and E tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not driveable, not E-tested and not certified.
Vehicle Features
