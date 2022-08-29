$36,987+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4
XLE Hybrid|AWD|EVMODE|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|BACKUPCAM|+++
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
$36,987
- Listing ID: 9182713
- Stock #: K4979
- VIN: JTMRJREV0JD161682
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,274 KM
Vehicle Description
**FALL SPECIAL!** FEATURING : HYBRID POWERED, EV MODE, AWD, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLUE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACKUP CAMERA, SWAY WARNING, LANE KEEP ASSIST, PRE COLLISION SYSTEM, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, RADAR CRUISE CONTROL, AM, FM, CD, USB, AUX, ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, SUNROOF, ECO MODE, SPORT MODE, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
