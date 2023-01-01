$22,980+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4
AWD LE
Location
AutoPluto
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
888-507-5798
$22,980
+ taxes & licensing
129,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9822328
- Stock #: 154068
- VIN: 2T3BFREV7JW809010
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
AutoPluto
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6