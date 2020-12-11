2018 Toyota Sequoia ...

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $595

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Wheel Locks Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Lane Departure Warning Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

