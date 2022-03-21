2018 Volkswagen Atlas

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$26,995 + taxes & licensing 1 7 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8758913

8758913 Stock #: 512911

512911 VIN: 1v2lr2ca0jc512911

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling

