2018 Volkswagen Atlas
Execline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION Low KM 1 owner 7 Seater
Location
Trento Kia
5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
- Listing ID: 9135760
- Stock #: K0686
- VIN: 1V2NR2CA7JC584892
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tourmaline Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 52,377 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Volkswagen Atlas Execline 7 seaters, 3.6 FSI V6 4MOTION, Low KM, one owner, 276hp, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, AWD, Pure White, Titan Black - Vienna Leather interior with heated & ventilated seats with power and memory control, VW Digital Cockpit, 20'' Continenal tires on Alloyswheels, Fender Premium Audio with 8'' touchscreen, Navigation, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Satellite radio, power folding mirrors, panoramic sunroof, 3-zone climate control, power tailgate,LED headlights/taillights, 360 area view camera, rain sensing wipers, Blind spot detection, Autonomous emergency braking, lane assist, light assist, park assist, adaptive cruise control, trailer hitch and a lot more.
Vehicle Features
