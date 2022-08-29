Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

52,377 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Atlas

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

Execline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION Low KM 1 owner 7 Seater

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

Execline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION Low KM 1 owner 7 Seater

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

  1. 9135760
  2. 9135760
  3. 9135760
  4. 9135760
  5. 9135760
  6. 9135760
  7. 9135760
  8. 9135760
  9. 9135760
  10. 9135760
  11. 9135760
  12. 9135760
  13. 9135760
  14. 9135760
  15. 9135760
  16. 9135760
  17. 9135760
  18. 9135760
  19. 9135760
  20. 9135760
  21. 9135760
  22. 9135760
  23. 9135760
  24. 9135760
  25. 9135760
  26. 9135760
  27. 9135760
Contact Seller

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

52,377KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9135760
  • Stock #: K0686
  • VIN: 1V2NR2CA7JC584892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tourmaline Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 52,377 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Volkswagen Atlas Execline 7 seaters, 3.6 FSI V6 4MOTION, Low KM, one owner, 276hp, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, AWD, Pure White, Titan Black - Vienna Leather interior with heated & ventilated seats with power and memory control, VW Digital Cockpit, 20'' Continenal tires on Alloyswheels, Fender Premium Audio with 8'' touchscreen, Navigation, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Satellite radio, power folding mirrors, panoramic sunroof, 3-zone climate control, power tailgate,LED headlights/taillights, 360 area view camera, rain sensing wipers, Blind spot detection, Autonomous emergency braking, lane assist, light assist, park assist, adaptive cruise control, trailer hitch and a lot more.



Contact our pre-owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today.



Why buy from Trento Kia? You'll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with no hidden fees. Just HST and licensing. PRICE BASED ON FINANCING ONLY. You'll enjoy a negotiation-free experience, saving time and effort because our vehicles are priced to market.



Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 1959 and we are one of the most trusted dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham)







"

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trento Kia

2017 Kia Sportage EX...
 62,654 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Forte GT Li...
 44,556 KM
$27,895 + tax & lic
2018 Honda HR-V EX A...
 55,558 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trento Kia

Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-8800

Alternate Numbers
1-866-981-3365
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory