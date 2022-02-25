Menu
2018 Volkswagen Beetle

25,491 KM

$34,890

+ tax & licensing
$34,890

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-807-3288

2018 Volkswagen Beetle

2018 Volkswagen Beetle

2.0 TSI Coast Coast 2.0T FWD w/Style Pkg|Rear Cam|BT|Blind Spot

2018 Volkswagen Beetle

2.0 TSI Coast Coast 2.0T FWD w/Style Pkg|Rear Cam|BT|Blind Spot

The Humberview Group

175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2

866-807-3288

$34,890

+ taxes & licensing

25,491KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8280942
  Stock #: A11882A
  VIN: 3VWJD7AT8JM714383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 25,491 KM

Vehicle Description

Less than 26k Mileage! In Excellent Condition! Comes equipped with a Style Pkg & more! Accident Free! 1 Owner Vehicle! Have a trade-in? Bring it in! We will be running a LIVE, Nationwide online auction, ensuring optimal trade-in value for your vehicle!



Looking for a small and practical car thats fun to drive? Not to mention with a stylish interior and strong fuel economy? Then drop by Audi Midtown Toronto today to check out this Pure White (with a Beige Pepita cloth interior) 2018 Volkswagen The Beetle Coast. This front-wheel drive Beetle comes equipped with a turbocharged 2.0L engine, good for 174 hp/184 lb-ft of torque, and 6-speed tiptronic transmission. Standard features on this fun-sized Coast trim include automatic headlights, power/heated exterior mirrors, sport design front/rear bumpers, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Pepita cloth seating surfaces, rearview camera, blind sport monitor, rear traffic alert, keyless access with push-button, bluetooth, Volkwagen Car-Net App-Connect, 6.3-inch touchscreen display and many more! Also comes equipped with a Style Package. Drop by Audi Midtown Toronto today to get your hands on this fuel efficient Volkswagen Beetle! Won't be around for long, call us today to book your test drive!



This vehicle is being sold as a "Safety-Certified" unit, optional warranty available for purchase. Please speak with our Audi Brand Specialist for more details.



Legal: Subject to change or cancellation without notice. Please contact Audi Midtown Toronto for more information on this or any vehicle. The Humberview Group, 25 dealerships. One simple promise: Serving our customers better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Audi Midtown Toronto

175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2

