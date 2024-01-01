$18,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Golf
HIGHLINE AUTO LEATHER PANO/ROOF P/START CAMERA
Location
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.
1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4
416-633-8188
Certified + E-Tested
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 65,438 KM
Vehicle Description
HATCHBACK ........ AUTOMATIC ............ LEATHER INT. .......... PANORAMIC ROOF ........ A/C ......... ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL ............... BACKUP CAMERA .......... APPLE CARPLAY ......... HEATED MIRRORS ...... BLUETOOTH ........ ALLOY WHEELS ........ VOCAL ASSIST ........ TPMS SYSTEM ......... KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE .......
VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVEABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED, CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $799 + TAX & LICENSING ARE EXTRA
ABOUT NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING:
We are a family-owned and operated business for more than 15 years. Any automotive vehicle make and model can be found inside our indoor showroom. Our sales and financing team always work around the clock to find and provide you with the best deal possible. We also have an internal auto services area with full-time mechanics to handle all your vehicle needs.
WE’RE HONORED TO SERVE CUSTOMERS & CLIENTS ACROSS ONTARIO:
Vehicle Features
