$12,950+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Passat
S
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-743-1010
$12,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
121,105KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1VWAA7A36JC031625
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 1109
- Mileage 121,105 KM
Vehicle Description
!!!!!THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE!!!!
Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, TopNotch Auto Sales welcomes it.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release
Safety brake pedal system
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Interior
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Light
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Front overhead console
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
3.23 axle ratio
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Hill holder control
Automatic hazard warning lights
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
0.4 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
ALERT SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
INTEGRATED TURN SIGNALS SIDE MIRRORS
3.0 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
1.0 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
16.4 STEERING RATIO
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
140 AMPS ALTERNATOR
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Email Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-743-XXXX(click to show)
