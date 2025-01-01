Menu
Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan for sale in North York, ON

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

135,338 KM

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

12292779

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
135,338KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,338 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan