2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
2.0T Comfortline 4MOTION w/ Nav|3rd Row|Pano|KESSY
Location
The Humberview Group
175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2
866-807-3288
$30,890
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8605499
- Stock #: P10047
- VIN: 3VV2B7AX7JM110230
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,186 KM
Vehicle Description
Less than 60k Mileage! Comes equipped with a 3rd Row Pkg + Discover Media Navigation Pkg & more! In Great Condition + Accident Free+1 Owner Vehicle! Have a trade-in? Bring it in! We will be running a LIVE, Nationwide online auction, ensuring optimal trade-in value for your vehicle!
Looking for a spacious SUV with comprehensive safety features androomy passenger/cargo space? Then drop by Audi Midtown Toronto today to check out this 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan. This all-wheel drive (4MOTION) Tiguan comes equipped with a turbocharged 2.0L engine, good for 184 hp/221 lb-ft of torque. Standard features on this White Silver Metallic (with a Titan Black leatherette interior) Comfortline trim includesApp-connect smartphone integration (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay/MirrorLink), automatic headlights with coming/leaving home function,hill descent control,electric parking brake, rearview camera, start/stop technology,tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS),USB input x3, heated front seats, heated washernozzles, Composition Media- 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with proximity sensor, voice control, CD player, 8 speakers & 1 SD card slot), front fog lights, front assist - autonomous emergency braking, alarm system, auto-dimming interior rearview mirror,blind spot detection with rear traffic alert,KESSY (keyless access with push-button), leatherette seating surfaces, panoramic power sunroof, pedestrian monitoring, comfort seats, climatronic dual-zone electronic climatecontroland many more! Also comes equipped with a Discover Media Navigation Package and 3rd Row Package. Drop by Audi Midtown Toronto today to get your hands on this spacious all-wheel drive 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan! Won't be around for long, call us today to book your test drive!
This vehicle is being sold as a "Safety-Certified" unit, optional warranty available for purchase. Please speak with our Audi Brand Specialist for more details.
Legal: Subject to change or cancellation without notice. Please contact Audi Midtown Toronto for more information on this or any vehicle. The Humberview Group, 25 dealerships. One simple promise: Serving our customers better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
Vehicle Features
