2018 Volvo XC60

99,988 KM

$37,488

+ tax & licensing
$37,488

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Epix

416-546-1797

2018 Volvo XC60

2018 Volvo XC60

T6 AWD Inscription |NAV|BACK UP| PANOROOF |LOADED TO THE TOP

2018 Volvo XC60

T6 AWD Inscription |NAV|BACK UP| PANOROOF |LOADED TO THE TOP

Auto Epix

2760 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R4

416-546-1797

$37,488

+ taxes & licensing

99,988KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7203287
  • Stock #: R0616
  • VIN: YV4A22RL9J1003513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # R0616
  • Mileage 99,988 KM

Vehicle Description

Olive Green on light beige, One Owner, accident free, up to date service, in top condition, top of the line, Navigation, 360 camera, auto pilot, panoramic roof, Heated Steering Wheel, Bowers& Wilkins Premium Audio, Leather, 20" Alloys, Adaptive Cruise, Blind Spot, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Vision Package ( BLIS, cross traffic alert, park assist pilot front and rear), convenience package (pilot assist, semi autonomous cruise control, active lane keep assist, power folding rear seats, power tailgate, folding auto dimming side mirror), Climate Package (heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering, heated wiper blade, multi zone climate control), and all Volvo's standard safety feature.


Welcome to AutoEpix , our professional sales team is waiting to assist you. 


 ENSURING OUR CUSTOMERS SAFETY IS OUR MAIN GOAL here at Auto Epix! We ensure all of our cars get a 120 point safety inspection. All vehicles are inspected by our quality control team which and then is treated by our Covid-19 safety specialists. Every delivery must go through a vigorous sanitization procedure to ensure we follow all Covid-19 safety protocols. We have a 5 step procedure making sure that the car is 100% free of any sorts of germs and contamination. First it goes through an ozone treatment including all the vents. Second step is steam cleaning. Third step is wiping all knobs, door handles and buttons. Fourth step is applying the Microban germ killer product which prevents any left over germs for 24 hours. Last step is we cover the steering wheel and seats with a cover to ensure that there is no more human contact until delivery!


 


Financing and warranty available on all vehicles. All automobiles can easily be financed. Be it a Student; New Immigrants; Bad credit; Low score. Auto finance is - a no problem! Financing fee is applicable. Warranty; We offer an option for extended auto warranties as offered by top providers in business. These can easily be customized even as per your requirement. So a peace of mind is an easy route! OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!!Auto  Epix   Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, We Will Not Sell You A Car, We Will Help you To Find A Right Car For You And Family Members We are in a people business and treat everybody like family by providing Top Quality Certified Pre-owned Used Cars and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: CarProof Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle All vehicle's can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional 895, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL :416-546-1797 EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! There are no hidden fees and Auto Epix   will promise a hassle free purchase while providing a variety of financing and leasing options based on the applicants credit. To book a test drive and inquire about financing options and filling up a credit application please feel free to call us. Our advertised prices do not include HST / applicable government and licensing fees.  Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-7:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00pm


 


  

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
MEMORY SEAT
Rear Window Defroster
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Auto Epix

Auto Epix

2760 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R4

