$26,950+ tax & licensing
2018 Volvo XC90
T6 T6 INSCRIPTION
2018 Volvo XC90
T6 T6 INSCRIPTION
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-879-7113
$26,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
124,788KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN YV4A22PL3J1214998
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,788 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2018 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription Automatic, the epitome of luxury and performance. This SUV boasts a powerful 2.0-liter turbocharged engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, delivering a smooth and efficient ride. The sleek exterior design is complemented by a refined interior featuring premium materials and advanced technology. Finished in BLACK with BLACK LEATHER interior FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE LARGE TOUCH SCREEN ** PANORAMIC SUNROOF *** UPGRADED 21inch ALLOY WHEELS **** HEATED SEATS **** DUAL CLIMATE ** BLIND SPOT*** CAMERAS and so much more.
With spacious seating for up to seven and numerous safety features, this vehicle is perfect for families on the go. And with its impressive fuel efficiency and low emissions, it's also environmentally friendly. Experience the perfect blend of style, comfort, and innovation with the 2018 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA **** Financing is available!**** All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799.- If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified. Topnotch Auto Sales is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on-the-spot financing on all vehicle makes and models. We welcome you to give us a call at 416-879-7113, take a look online at tnautosalesinc.com, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Driver knee airbags
Roll Stability Control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Safety brake pedal system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Traffic sign recognition
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Interior
Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Woodgrain interior accents
Front cupholders
Ambient Lighting
Retractable cargo cover
Front overhead console
Trim
Leather upholstery
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Rain sensing front wipers
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Exterior
LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Rear Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper
Aluminum roof rails
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Cornering brake control
Drive mode selector
3.33 Axle Ratio
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
SURROUND SOUND
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Radio data system
Braking Assist
HARD DRIVE
Dual Tip Exhaust
Leather dash trim
speed sensitive volume control
Headlight cleaners
Leather door trim
3-point front seatbelts
Led Headlights
Dual rear air conditioning zones
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front struts
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector
Automatic hazard warning lights
Driver attention alert system
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Digital Sound Processing
Lane deviation sensors
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DOOR UNLOCK IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
READY TRAILER HITCH
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
TACHOMETER GAUGE
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
9 TOTAL SPEAKERS
ACTIVE CHARCOAL AIR FILTRATION
ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM
ANTI-TRAPPING MOONROOF / SUNROOF
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS
FOLD FLAT INTO FLOOR THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING
GRACENOTE INTERNET RADIO APP
Customizable instrument cluster
1 SUBWOOFER
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
3 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT
INTEGRATED FRONT HEADRESTS
1.2 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
WOOD CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
16.8 STEERING RATIO
GOOGLE POIS CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
CHROME BODY SIDE MOLDINGS
0.8 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
ALLOY STEERING WHEEL TRIM
AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
ADJUSTABLE THIRD ROW HEADRESTS
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
10 WHEEL SPOKES
AUTO OFF ELECTRONIC PARKING BRAKE
MEMORY CARD NAVIGATION SYSTEM
AUTO-OFF REAR FOG LIGHTS
ILLUMINATED SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM
210 AMPS ALTERNATOR
330 WATTS
LED FRONT FOG LIGHTS
VOLVO ON-CALL SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
BODY-COLOR FENDER LIP MOLDINGS
Evasive steering assist
FOLDABLE REAR HEADRESTS
SEMI-AUTOMATIC ADAPTIVE STOP AND GO CRUISE CONTROL
FRONT AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
ENGINE START SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
ANDROID AUTO SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
LANE CENTERING AUTONOMOUS LANE GUIDANCE
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA
HILL DESCENT OFF-ROAD DRIVING ASSIST
INRIX TRAFFIC NAVIGATION APP
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
SENSUS CONNECT INFOTAINMENT
VOLVO CARS SMART DEVICE APP COMPATIBILITY
HOTSPOT COMPATIBLE WI-FI
ACOUSTIC WINDSHIELD LAMINATED GLASS
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
$26,950
+ taxes & licensing
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
416-879-7113
