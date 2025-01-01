Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>S<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1750109525785_3849794244876983 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>pecial Finance Price: $24,999 | Cash Price: $26,499</p><p>2018 Volvo XC90 T5 AWD Momentum - No Accidents, Clean CarFax - Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Panoramic Sunroof, Backup Camera, Navigation, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Collision Avoidance, Auto Start/Stop, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, And Much More.</p><p>Odometer: 156,000 KM.</p><p>Call Us: (416) 766-6226</p><p>Monaco Motorcars Inc.</p><p>Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6</p><p>Business Hours:</p><p>Monday - Friday: 9am - 7pm</p><p>Saturday: 10am - 5pm</p><p>Sunday : Closed</p><p>www.monacomotorcars.com</p><p>Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/</p><p>All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you dont have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.</p><p>We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.</p><p>PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.</p><p>FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies.</p><p>We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.</p>

2018 Volvo XC90

156,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Volvo XC90

T5 AWD Momentum - 7PASSENGER|SUNROOF|NAVI|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT

Watch This Vehicle
12652752

2018 Volvo XC90

T5 AWD Momentum - 7PASSENGER|SUNROOF|NAVI|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

  1. 12652752
  2. 12652752
  3. 12652752
  4. 12652752
  5. 12652752
  6. 12652752
  7. 12652752
  8. 12652752
  9. 12652752
  10. 12652752
  11. 12652752
  12. 12652752
  13. 12652752
  14. 12652752
  15. 12652752
  16. 12652752
  17. 12652752
  18. 12652752
  19. 12652752
  20. 12652752
  21. 12652752
  22. 12652752
  23. 12652752
  24. 12652752
  25. 12652752
  26. 12652752
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
156,000KM
VIN YV4102PK5J1381702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Finance Price: $24,999 | Cash Price: $26,499

2018 Volvo XC90 T5 AWD Momentum - No Accidents, Clean CarFax - Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Panoramic Sunroof, Backup Camera, Navigation, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Collision Avoidance, Auto Start/Stop, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, And Much More.

Odometer: 156,000 KM.

Call Us: (416) 766-6226

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Business Hours:

Monday - Friday: 9am - 7pm

Saturday: 10am - 5pm

Sunday : Closed

www.monacomotorcars.com

Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/

All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you dont have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.

FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies.

We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Instrument Panel Bin
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Sensus Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power front seats w/power lumbar and driver seat memory
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Power Foldable Rear Head Restraints

Safety

Brake Assist
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Tires: P235/60R18 AS
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
71 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
210 Amp Alternator
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.33 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L I4 Turbocharged
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
GVWR: 2750 kgs
Full-Time All-Wheel
782.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Media / Nav / Comm

digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Manual Fold Into Floor
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Aluminum Door Panel Insert
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints
Hill Descent Control and Electric Parking Brake
Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Fixed Bucket Bucket Leather 3rd Row Seat Front

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Monaco Motorcars Inc

Used 2020 BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive - SUNROOF|NAVI|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT|LANEKEEP for sale in North York, ON
2020 BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive - SUNROOF|NAVI|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT|LANEKEEP 105,000 KM $46,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 AWD - BOWERS&WILKINS|PANO|NAVI|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT for sale in North York, ON
2019 Volvo XC90 T6 AWD - BOWERS&WILKINS|PANO|NAVI|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT 148,000 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Camry XSE HYBRID - LEATHER|SUNROOF|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT for sale in North York, ON
2022 Toyota Camry XSE HYBRID - LEATHER|SUNROOF|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT 95,000 KM $34,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Monaco Motorcars Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-6226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2018 Volvo XC90