2019 Audi A3

$30,890 + taxes & licensing 4 1 , 9 4 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8811185

8811185 Stock #: P10275

P10275 VIN: WAUAUGFF1KA069321

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 41,941 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.