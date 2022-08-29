Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Audi A3

38,848 KM

Details Features

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-807-3288

Contact Seller
2019 Audi A3

2019 Audi A3

45 Technik

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi A3

45 Technik

Location

The Humberview Group

175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2

866-807-3288

  1. 9231277
  2. 9231277
  3. 9231277
  4. 9231277
  5. 9231277
  6. 9231277
  7. 9231277
  8. 9231277
  9. 9231277
Contact Seller

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

38,848KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9231277
  • Stock #: P10467
  • VIN: WAUKEGFF9KA110568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 38,848 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Honda CR-V Tour...
 40,331 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Land Rover Rang...
 20,078 KM
$82,995 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Santa F...
 34,329 KM
$43,495 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Audi Midtown Toronto

175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2

Call Dealer

866-807-XXXX

(click to show)

866-807-3288

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory