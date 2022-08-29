$35,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,990
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-807-3288
2019 Audi A3
2019 Audi A3
45 Progressiv
Location
The Humberview Group
175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2
866-807-3288
$35,990
+ taxes & licensing
18,593KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9289096
- Stock #: P10502
- VIN: WAUEEGFF3KA099001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 18,593 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Audi Midtown Toronto
175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2