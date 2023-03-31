$33,990+ tax & licensing
$33,990
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-807-3288
2019 Audi A3
2019 Audi A3
45 Progressiv quattro w/ S line Sport Pkg|Rear Cam
Location
The Humberview Group
175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2
866-807-3288
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,990
+ taxes & licensing
29,390KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9760453
- Stock #: P10768
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 29,390 KM
Vehicle Description
With clean, chiseled lines and sporty agility, the Audi A3 sedan is anything but ordinary. Drop by Audi Midtown Toronto and take a peek at this beautiful Florett Silver Metallic (with a Black leather interior) 2019 Audi A3! This quattro (all-wheel drive) Audi A3 luxury sedan is equipped with a punchy 2.0 TFSI engine, good for 228 hp/258 lb-ft of torque and 7-speed S tronic transmission. Standard features on this Progressiv trim includes rearview camera, Audi smartphone interface, automatic climate control, bluetooth, heated front seats, start/stop, power front seats, drive select, interior LED lighting, and many more! Also comes equipped with a S line Sport Package. Drop by today to get your hands on this Audi Certified :plus 2019 Audi A3 luxury sedan, contact Audi Midtown Toronto for test a drive today!
Audi Certified :plus vehicles have passed a 300+ point inspection. Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle comes with our industry-leading 300+ point inspection, plus our extensive limited warranty. So you can drive with confidence knowing that your Audi has received quality care and is covered by top-notch support and service.
Legal: © 2022 Audi Canada. *Limited-time financing offer available on Model Year 2015 to 2021 Certified :plus models, on specific terms and on approved credit through Audi Finance. This offer is not available with Audi Select financing. Example: Selling price of $25,000 for a 2017 Audi A4 2.0TFSI quattro financed at 5.99% APR for 60 months, with a down payment of $5,000, equals $387 per month. Dealer may sell for less. Down payment or equivalent trade-in, due at signing, may be required. Cost of borrowing would be $3,192 for a total obligation of $28,192, excluding taxes. Licence, insurance, registration and option charges as well as applicable taxes are extra. Offer ends March 31st, 2023 and is subject to change or cancellation without notice. European model shown with options and features that may not be available at the time of purchase.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
