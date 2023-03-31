Menu
2019 Audi A3

29,390 KM

Details Description Features

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-807-3288

2019 Audi A3

2019 Audi A3

45 Progressiv quattro w/ S line Sport Pkg|Rear Cam

2019 Audi A3

45 Progressiv quattro w/ S line Sport Pkg|Rear Cam

Location

The Humberview Group

175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2

866-807-3288

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

29,390KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9760453
  Stock #: P10768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 29,390 KM

Vehicle Description

For a limited time only, enjoy rates starting at 5.99% financing for up to 60 months on eligible Audi Certified :plus vehicles for traditional financing (excluding Audi Select financing)*. Less than 30k Mileage! In Excellent Condition + Service Up to Date + Accident Free + 1 Owner Vehicle! Equipped with a S line Sport Pkg & more! Have a trade-in? Bring it in! We will be running a LIVE, Nationwide online auction, ensuring optimal trade-in value for your vehicle!

With clean, chiseled lines and sporty agility, the Audi A3 sedan is anything but ordinary. Drop by Audi Midtown Toronto and take a peek at this beautiful Florett Silver Metallic (with a Black leather interior) 2019 Audi A3! This quattro (all-wheel drive) Audi A3 luxury sedan is equipped with a punchy 2.0 TFSI engine, good for 228 hp/258 lb-ft of torque and 7-speed S tronic transmission. Standard features on this Progressiv trim includes rearview camera, Audi smartphone interface, automatic climate control, bluetooth, heated front seats, start/stop, power front seats, drive select, interior LED lighting, and many more! Also comes equipped with a S line Sport Package. Drop by today to get your hands on this Audi Certified :plus 2019 Audi A3 luxury sedan, contact Audi Midtown Toronto for test a drive today!

Audi Certified :plus vehicles have passed a 300+ point inspection. Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle comes with our industry-leading 300+ point inspection, plus our extensive limited warranty. So you can drive with confidence knowing that your Audi has received quality care and is covered by top-notch support and service.

Legal: © 2022 Audi Canada. *Limited-time financing offer available on Model Year 2015 to 2021 Certified :plus models, on specific terms and on approved credit through Audi Finance. This offer is not available with Audi Select financing. Example: Selling price of $25,000 for a 2017 Audi A4 2.0TFSI quattro financed at 5.99% APR for 60 months, with a down payment of $5,000, equals $387 per month. Dealer may sell for less. Down payment or equivalent trade-in, due at signing, may be required. Cost of borrowing would be $3,192 for a total obligation of $28,192, excluding taxes. Licence, insurance, registration and option charges as well as applicable taxes are extra. Offer ends March 31st, 2023 and is subject to change or cancellation without notice. European model shown with options and features that may not be available at the time of purchase.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

