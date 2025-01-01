Menu
2019 Audi A4
PROGRESSIV | S-LINE | BLACK OPTICS PACKAGE |
71,506 KM
$27,985 + tax & licensing

** NO ACCIDENTS! **
**RATES AS LOW AS 6.99% OAC **

===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!

**GORGEOUS RED EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED PROGRESSIV PACKAGE & BLACK OPTICS PACKAGE! RS STYLE FRONT GRILLE, FRONT BUMPER RS4 STYLING, CARBON FIBER SPOILER, CARBON FIBER MIRROR CAPS, UPGRADED REAR DIFFUSER! SUNROOF, HEATED FRONT SEATS, 360 VIEW CAMERA, NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, AUDI PRE SENSE, AUDI SIDE ASSIST, RAIN SENSOR, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS WITH LEG EXTENSION, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **

*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $795. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**.

** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **

Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
647-621-8555

** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

2019 Audi A4

71,506 KM

$27,985

+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi A4

PROGRESSIV | S-LINE | BLACK OPTICS PACKAGE |

2019 Audi A4

PROGRESSIV | S-LINE | BLACK OPTICS PACKAGE |

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

$27,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,506KM
VIN WAUENAF45KA049552

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 71,506 KM

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** NO ACCIDENTS! **
**RATES AS LOW AS 6.99% OAC **


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


**GORGEOUS RED EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED PROGRESSIV PACKAGE & BLACK OPTICS PACKAGE! RS STYLE FRONT GRILLE, FRONT BUMPER RS4 STYLING, CARBON FIBER SPOILER, CARBON FIBER MIRROR CAPS, UPGRADED REAR DIFFUSER! SUNROOF, HEATED FRONT SEATS, 360 VIEW CAMERA, NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, AUDI PRE SENSE, AUDI SIDE ASSIST, RAIN SENSOR, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS WITH LEG EXTENSION, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **


>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES




*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1




*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $795. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**.


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-XXXX

647-621-8555

$27,985

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

2019 Audi A4