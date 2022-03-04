$41,890+ tax & licensing
866-807-3288
2019 Audi A4
45 Progressiv quattro w/ Side Assist|Audi Connect
Location
The Humberview Group
175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$41,890
- Listing ID: 8605505
- Stock #: P10138
- VIN: WAUBNAF4XKN009186
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P10138
- Mileage 45,640 KM
Vehicle Description
For a limited time only, enjoy rates starting at 0.9% financing for up to 24 months oneligible Audi Certified:plusvehicles for traditional financing (excluding Audi Select financing)*. Less than 46k Mileage! Service Up toDate!Comes equipped withDriver AssistancePkg +Audi Connect - Assistance/Security Services& many more! In Excellent Condition + Accident Free+ 1 Owner Vehicle!Havea trade-in? Bring it in! We will be running a LIVE, Nationwide online auction, ensuring optimal trade-in value for your vehicle!
The A4 raises the bar on what a luxury sedan can be. Upgrade into this fully loaded Audi Certified :plus2019 A4 today! This beautiful fully loadedIbis White (with aBlack leather interior)A4 sedan is equipped with a quattro system (all wheel drive) and a powerful 2.0L TFSI engine, boasting 248 hp/273 lb-ft of torque. Features on thisProgressiv trim include a MMI Navigation plus with 8.3-inch display, rearview camera, HomeLink garage door opener, MMI touch, advanced key, memory for driver's seat/exterior mirrors, foot-activated trunk release, LED headlights, high-beam assist, tire pressure monitoring system,front/rear parking sensors,Audi connect Navigation/Infotainment services,7-inchdisplay -driver information system in colour, Audi smartphone interface, heated front seats, 40/20/40 folding rear bench seat, engine stop-start, Audi music interface with USB connectivityand many more! Also comes equipped with a Driver Assistance Package and Audi Connect - Assistance & Security Services. With loaded specs and features like these, you won't want to miss out on this opportunity to get your hands on this 2019 Audi A4! This Audi Certified :plus luxury sedan is in a class of it's own! Contact Audi Midtown Toronto for test a drive today!
Audi Certified :plus vehicles have passed a 300+ point inspection. Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle comes with our industry-leading 300+ point inspection, plus our extensive limited warranty. So you can drive with confidence knowing that your Audi has received quality care and is covered by top-notch support and service.
Legal: *Limited-time financing offer available on Model Year 2015 to 2021 Certified :plus models, at a 24 month term and on approved credit through Audi Finance. This offer is not available with Audi Select financing. Example: Selling price of $25,000 for a 2015 Audi A4 2.0TFSI quattro financed at 0.9% APR for 24 months, with a down payment of $5,000, equals $841 per month. Dealer may sell for less. Down payment or equivalent trade-in, due at signing, may be required. Cost of borrowing would be $173 for a total obligation of $25,173, excluding taxes. License, insurance, registration and option charges as well as applicable taxes are extra. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice. 5000 Vehicles. 21 Stores. 19 Brands. 1 Promise: Serving you better, each and every day.
Vehicle Features
