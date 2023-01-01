2019 Audi A4

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 7 , 9 8 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9760459

9760459 Stock #: P10778

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 37,988 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.