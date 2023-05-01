2019 Audi A4

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 8 , 8 5 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9813280

9813280 Stock #: P10814

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Brown

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 48,859 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.