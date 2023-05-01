Menu
2019 Audi A4

48,859 KM

Details Description Features

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-807-3288

2019 Audi A4

2019 Audi A4

45 Komfort quattro w/ Adv Key|Rear Cam|TPMS|BT

2019 Audi A4

45 Komfort quattro w/ Adv Key|Rear Cam|TPMS|BT

Location

The Humberview Group

175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2

866-807-3288

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

48,859KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9813280
  • Stock #: P10814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 48,859 KM

Vehicle Description

For a limited time only, enjoy rates starting at 5.99% financing for up to 60 months on eligible Audi Certified :plus vehicles for traditional financing (excluding Audi Select financing)*. Less than 49k Mileage! In Great Condition + NEW Front/Rear Brakes + Accident Free + 1 Owner Vehicle! Equipped with a Convenience Pkg & more! Have a trade-in? Bring it in! We will be running a LIVE, Nationwide online auction, ensuring optimal trade-in value for your vehicle!

The A4 raises the bar on what a luxury sedan can be. Upgrade into this fully loaded Audi Certified :plus 2019 A4 today! This beautiful Ibis White (with a Nougat Brown interior) A4 sedan is equipped with a quattro system (all wheel drive) and a powerful 2.0L TFSI engine, boasting 248 hp/273 lb-ft of torque. Features on this Komfort trim include 18-inch wheels in 10-spoke Dynamic design, rearview camera, automatic climate control, Audi music interface with USB connectivity, fog lights, push-button ignition, bluetooth, power glass sunroof, bi-xenon headlamps with LED DRLs, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), engine stop/start, Audi pre sense basic, Audi drive select, Audi smartphone interface, power lumbar for driver's seat and many more. Also comes equipped with a Convenience Package. With loaded specs and features like these, you won't want to miss out on this opportunity to get your hands on this 2019 Audi A4. This Audi Certified :plus luxury sedan is in a class of it's own, contact Audi Midtown Toronto for test a drive today!

Audi Certified :plus vehicles have passed a 300+ point inspection. Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle comes with our industry-leading 300+ point inspection, plus our extensive limited warranty. So you can drive with confidence knowing that your Audi has received quality care and is covered by top-notch support and service.

Legal: © 2022 Audi Canada. *Limited-time financing offer available on Model Year 2015 to 2021 Certified :plus models, on specific terms and on approved credit through Audi Finance. This offer is not available with Audi Select financing. Example: Selling price of $25,000 for a 2017 Audi A4 2.0TFSI quattro financed at 5.99% APR for 60 months, with a down payment of $5,000, equals $387 per month. Dealer may sell for less. Down payment or equivalent trade-in, due at signing, may be required. Cost of borrowing would be $3,192 for a total obligation of $28,192, excluding taxes. Licence, insurance, registration and option charges as well as applicable taxes are extra. Offer ends May 1st, 2023 and is subject to change or cancellation without notice. European model shown with options and features that may not be available at the time of purchase.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

