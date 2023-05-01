$32,990+ tax & licensing
$32,990
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-807-3288
2019 Audi A4
2019 Audi A4
45 Komfort quattro w/ Adv Key|Rear Cam|TPMS|BT
Location
The Humberview Group
175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2
866-807-3288
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,990
+ taxes & licensing
48,859KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9813280
- Stock #: P10814
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 48,859 KM
Vehicle Description
The A4 raises the bar on what a luxury sedan can be. Upgrade into this fully loaded Audi Certified :plus 2019 A4 today! This beautiful Ibis White (with a Nougat Brown interior) A4 sedan is equipped with a quattro system (all wheel drive) and a powerful 2.0L TFSI engine, boasting 248 hp/273 lb-ft of torque. Features on this Komfort trim include 18-inch wheels in 10-spoke Dynamic design, rearview camera, automatic climate control, Audi music interface with USB connectivity, fog lights, push-button ignition, bluetooth, power glass sunroof, bi-xenon headlamps with LED DRLs, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), engine stop/start, Audi pre sense basic, Audi drive select, Audi smartphone interface, power lumbar for driver's seat and many more. Also comes equipped with a Convenience Package. With loaded specs and features like these, you won't want to miss out on this opportunity to get your hands on this 2019 Audi A4. This Audi Certified :plus luxury sedan is in a class of it's own, contact Audi Midtown Toronto for test a drive today!
Audi Certified :plus vehicles have passed a 300+ point inspection. Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle comes with our industry-leading 300+ point inspection, plus our extensive limited warranty. So you can drive with confidence knowing that your Audi has received quality care and is covered by top-notch support and service.
Legal: © 2022 Audi Canada. *Limited-time financing offer available on Model Year 2015 to 2021 Certified :plus models, on specific terms and on approved credit through Audi Finance. This offer is not available with Audi Select financing. Example: Selling price of $25,000 for a 2017 Audi A4 2.0TFSI quattro financed at 5.99% APR for 60 months, with a down payment of $5,000, equals $387 per month. Dealer may sell for less. Down payment or equivalent trade-in, due at signing, may be required. Cost of borrowing would be $3,192 for a total obligation of $28,192, excluding taxes. Licence, insurance, registration and option charges as well as applicable taxes are extra. Offer ends May 1st, 2023 and is subject to change or cancellation without notice. European model shown with options and features that may not be available at the time of purchase.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
The Humberview Group
Audi Midtown Toronto
175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2