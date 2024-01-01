Menu
FINISHED IN BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, EQUIPPED WITH FACTORY NAVIGATION, REVERSE CAMERA, AUDI SIDE ASSIST, AUDI PRE SENSE, PARKING SENSORS, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, TINTED WINDOWS,SATELLITE RADIO,TINTED WINDOWS, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BANG OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, POWER SUNRROF AND MORE.

2019 Audi A5

75,629 KM

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi A5

TECHNIK, BANG OLUFSEN SOUND

2019 Audi A5

TECHNIK, BANG OLUFSEN SOUND

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

75,629KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WAURNAF56KA038683

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 75,629 KM

FINISHED IN BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, EQUIPPED WITH FACTORY NAVIGATION, REVERSE CAMERA, AUDI SIDE ASSIST, AUDI PRE SENSE, PARKING SENSORS, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, TINTED WINDOWS,SATELLITE RADIO,TINTED WINDOWS, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BANG OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, POWER SUNRROF AND MORE.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Automatic High Beams

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2019 Audi A5