2019 Audi A5

866-807-3288
Less than 14k! Service Up to Date! Loaded with features! Accident Free! 1 Owner Vehicle! In Great Condition! *Safety-Certified* Got a trade-in? Bring it in! We will be running a LIVE, Nationwide online auction, ensuring optimal trade-in value for your vehicle!
Building on the charisma of its predecessor, the Audi A5Sportback delivers head-turning looks with a spirited driving experience! Drop by Audi Midtown Toronto today and check out this safety-certified Manhattan Grey Metallic (with aNougatBrown leatherInterior)2019 A5! This luxurysportback is equipped with a quattro system (all wheel drive) and powered by a 2.0L TFSI engine, good for 248HP. Standard features on thisTechnik trim include19-inch wheels inmultispoke design, bluetooth, power tailgate, MMI radio plus with 7-inch display, rearview camera, automatic climate control with 3 zones, Audi smartphone interface, Audi music interface with USB connectivity, all-weather lights, power panoramic sunroof (tilt/slide), tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), 10-speaker Audi sound system, MMI Navigation plus with 8.3-inch display screen, HomeLink garage door opener, MMI touch, Audi connect - Navigation & Infotainment services, advancedkey, heated steering wheel, front/rear parking sensors, memory for driver's seat/exterior mirrors, compass in interior mirror, Audi side assist, Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system, Audi connect Security/Assistance, Audipre sense rear, LED headlights, rear cross traffic alert, topview camera, power folding mirrors, Audi virtual cockpit, ambient lighting package with custom color selectionand many more!Also equipped with Metallic Effect Paint. With loaded specs and features like these, you don't want to miss out! Get your hands on this luxurious 2019 A5Sportback today! Contact Audi Midtown Toronto for test a drive!
This vehicleis being sold as a "Safety-Certified" unit, optional warranty available for purchase. Please speak with our Audi Brand Specialist for more details.
175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2