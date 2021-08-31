2019 Audi A5

$48,890 + taxes & licensing 1 3 , 9 2 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7994304

7994304 Stock #: P9730

P9730 VIN: WAUCNCF53KA070217

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 13,928 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.