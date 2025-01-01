Menu
2019 Audi A6
NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN TITLE! CARFAX VERIFIED!

GORGEOUS WHITE EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH TECHNIK PACKAGE! BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEATED FRONT & VENTILATED SEATS WITH MASSAGE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 360 CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, 3D SURROUNDING VIEW, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, AUDI PRE SENSE, RAIN SENSOR, INTERIOR LIGHTING, APPLE CARPLAY, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS

Total Auto Sales
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
(647) 938-6825

2019 Audi A6

173,641 KM

$25,985

+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi A6

TECHNIK | BANG & OLUFSEN | PANO | LOADED

12489967

2019 Audi A6

TECHNIK | BANG & OLUFSEN | PANO | LOADED

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-938-6825

$25,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
173,641KM
VIN WAUF2AF28KN071940

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 173,641 KM

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN TITLE! CARFAX VERIFIED! **
**RATES AS LOW AS 6.99% OAC **


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


**GORGEOUS WHITE EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH TECHNIK PACKAGE! BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEATED FRONT & VENTILATED SEATS WITH MASSAGE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 360 CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, 3D SURROUNDING VIEW, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, AUDI PRE SENSE, RAIN SENSOR, INTERIOR LIGHTING, APPLE CARPLAY, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **


>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES




*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1




*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**.


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

$25,985

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-938-6825

2019 Audi A6