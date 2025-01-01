Menu
** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! ** <br/> ** NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN TITLE! CARFAX VERIFIED! ** <br/> **RATES AS LOW AS 6.99% OAC ** <br/> <br/> <br/> ===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM! <br/> ===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON! <br/> <br/> <br/> **GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH PROGRESSIV PACKAGE! PANO GLASS ROOF, WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL. BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, AUDI PRE SENSE, DISTANCE WARNING, SIDE ASSIST, INTERSECTION ASSIST, EMERGENCY ASSIST, INTERIOR LIGHTING, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! ** <br/> <br/> <br/> >>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ <br/> TOTALAUTOSALES <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> OUR NEW LOCATION: <br/> 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> *** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**. <br/> <br/> <br/> ** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. ** <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> ** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. ** <br/>

2019 Audi A6

121,187 KM

$32,985

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Audi A6

| PROGRESSIV S-LINE | PANO | LOADED

12959514

2019 Audi A6

| PROGRESSIV S-LINE | PANO | LOADED

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

437-494-3945

$32,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,187KM
VIN WAUK2AF28KN082211

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 121,187 KM

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
$32,985

Total Auto Sales

437-494-3945

2019 Audi A6