$68,890+ tax & licensing
$68,890
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
2019 Audi A7
55 Technik
Location
The Humberview Group
175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2
45,681KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8811188
- VIN: WAUV2AF29KN075278
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P10277X
- Mileage 45,681 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
