2019 Audi E-Tron

69,725 KM

Details Description

$33,985

+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi E-Tron

TECHNIK | BANG OLUFSEN | LOADED |

2019 Audi E-Tron

TECHNIK | BANG OLUFSEN | LOADED |

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-938-6825

$33,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
69,725KM
VIN WA1VAAGE4KB011160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 69,725 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** ONE OWNER, CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


**GORGEOUS WHITE EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER! COMES LOADED WITH BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS WITH CLIMATE CONTROLS, HEAD UP DISPLAY, POWER ADJUSTABLE FRONT SEATS WITH LEG EXTENSION, MASSAGE FUNCTIONS FOR DRIVER & FRONT PASSENGER, FOOTWELL TEMPERATURE, NAVIGATION, 360 CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, 3D SURROUNDING VIEW, WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY, BLUETOOTH, DISTANCE WARNING, AUDI PRE SENSE, SIDE ASSIST, INTERSECTION ASSIST, EMERGENCY ASSIST, EXIT WARNING, SD CARD READER/USB PORTS, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, POWER TRUNK & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **


>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $795. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**.


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

2019 Audi E-Tron