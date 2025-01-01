Menu
2019 Audi E-Tron

TECHNIK | BANG OLUFSEN | HEAD UP DISPLAY

GORGEOUS WHITE EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER! COMES LOADED WITH BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS WITH CLIMATE CONTROLS, HEAD UP DISPLAY, POWER ADJUSTABLE FRONT SEATS WITH LEG EXTENSION, MASSAGE FUNCTIONS FOR DRIVER & FRONT PASSENGER, NAVIGATION, 360 CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, 3D SURROUNDING VIEW, APPLE CARPLAY, BLUETOOTH, SD CARD READER/USB PORTS, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, POWER TRUNK & MUCH MORE.

CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED.

Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
647-938-6825

2019 Audi E-Tron

94,513 KM

Details Description

$CALL

TECHNIK | BANG OLUFSEN | HEAD UP DISPLAY |

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-938-6825

Used
94,513KM
VIN WA1VAAGE7KB005577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 94,513 KM

Vehicle Description

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2019 Audi E-Tron