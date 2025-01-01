Menu
<p>FINISHED IN ANTIGUA BLUE METALLIC ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED, AIR COOLED SEATS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF PUSH BUTTON START KEYLESS GO, BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, 21 RIMS, ALL THE OPTIONS. CLEAN CARFAX REPORT. PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA  FINANCED PRICE IS $32999.00 CASH PRICE $34,999.00. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED FOR OVER 30 YEARS, WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDIT </p>

2019 Audi E-Tron

69,272 KM

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Audi E-Tron

Technik

13205741

2019 Audi E-Tron

Technik

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
69,272KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1VAAGE7KB007815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 17637
  • Mileage 69,272 KM

Vehicle Description

FINISHED IN ANTIGUA BLUE METALLIC ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED, AIR COOLED SEATS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF PUSH BUTTON START KEYLESS GO, BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, 21' RIMS, ALL THE OPTIONS. CLEAN CARFAX REPORT. PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA  FINANCED PRICE IS $32999.00 CASH PRICE $34,999.00. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED FOR OVER 30 YEARS, WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDIT 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Suspension

Air Suspension

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Pre-Collision System

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
2019 Audi E-Tron