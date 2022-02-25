2019 Audi Q3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,890 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 3 3 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8296422

8296422 Stock #: P9833

P9833 VIN: WA1FECF33K1066967

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 53,334 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.