2019 Audi Q3

40,122 KM

Details Features

$41,990

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

866-807-3288

2.0T Progressiv

Location

175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

40,122KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9231271
  • Stock #: P10463X
  • VIN: WA1EECF3XK1068694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,122 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Audi Midtown Toronto

175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2

