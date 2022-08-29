2019 Audi Q3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,990 + taxes & licensing 1 4 , 7 1 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9239434

9239434 Stock #: P10475

P10475 VIN: WA1EECF31K1063903

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 14,719 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

