Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Audi Q5

109,056 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Audi Q5

Komfort

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi Q5

Komfort

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

  1. 1721403596
  2. 1721403596
  3. 1721403301
  4. 1721403303
  5. 1721403303
  6. 1721403302
  7. 1721403303
  8. 1721403302
  9. 1721403303
  10. 1721403303
  11. 1721403303
  12. 1721403303
  13. 1721403303
  14. 1721403300
  15. 1721403303
  16. 1721403303
  17. 1721403303
  18. 1721403302
  19. 1721403303
  20. 1721403301
  21. 1721403408
  22. 1721403406
  23. 1721403405
  24. 1721403408
  25. 1721403408
  26. 1721403406
  27. 1721403407
  28. 1721403407
  29. 1721403408
  30. 1721403407
  31. 1721403405
  32. 1721403406
  33. 1721403407
  34. 1721403407
  35. 1721403407
  36. 1721403408
  37. 1721403407
  38. 1721403408
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
109,056KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,056 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Used 2020 Ford Explorer for sale in North York, ON
2020 Ford Explorer 120,802 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Audi Q7 TECHNIK 7 PASS NAV PANO/ROOF B/SPOT L/ASSIS CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2017 Audi Q7 TECHNIK 7 PASS NAV PANO/ROOF B/SPOT L/ASSIS CAMERA 153,354 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SV AWD PANO/ROOF BLUETOOTH H/SEATS B/SPOT CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2017 Nissan Rogue SV AWD PANO/ROOF BLUETOOTH H/SEATS B/SPOT CAMERA 147,998 KM $14,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-633-XXXX

(click to show)

416-633-8188

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

Contact Seller
2019 Audi Q5