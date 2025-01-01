Menu
<p>FINISHED ON WHITE ON SADDLE INTERIOR, EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION, REVERSE CAMERA, AUDI ASSIST, PARKING SENSORS, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, STREAMING BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO HEATED SEATS, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, SATELLITE RADIO, TOW PACKAGE, AND MORE. FINANCED PRICE IS 20999.00 CASH PRICE 22,999.00 PLUS TAXES AND LICENSE. WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR ADDITIONAL COST, FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDIT.  PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT  </p>

2019 Audi Q5

125,729 KM

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Audi Q5

PROGRESSIV

2019 Audi Q5

PROGRESSIV

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,729KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1BNAFY7K2127830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Bronze
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,729 KM

Vehicle Description

FINISHED ON WHITE ON SADDLE INTERIOR, EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION, REVERSE CAMERA, AUDI ASSIST, PARKING SENSORS, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, STREAMING BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO HEATED SEATS, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, SATELLITE RADIO, TOW PACKAGE, AND MORE. FINANCED PRICE IS 20999.00 CASH PRICE 22,999.00 PLUS TAXES AND LICENSE. WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR ADDITIONAL COST, FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDIT.  PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT  

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2019 Audi Q5