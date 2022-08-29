Menu
2019 Audi Q5

45,280 KM

Details Features

$38,990

+ tax & licensing
$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-807-3288

2019 Audi Q5

2019 Audi Q5

45 Komfort

2019 Audi Q5

45 Komfort

Location

The Humberview Group

175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2

866-807-3288

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

45,280KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9289099
  Stock #: P10506
  VIN: WA1ANAFY7K2043793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,280 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Audi Midtown Toronto

175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2

