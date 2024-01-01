Menu
2019 Audi Q7

108,917 KM

Details Description

$30,495

+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi Q7

PROGRESSIV | PANO | NAVI | 360 CAMERA |

2019 Audi Q7

PROGRESSIV | PANO | NAVI | 360 CAMERA |

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

$30,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
108,917KM
VIN WA1LHAF77KD035415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 108,917 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! NO ACCIDENTS! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **


** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


**GORGEOUS WHITE EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEATED & VENTILATED SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS, BLUETOOTH AUDIO, 360 CAMERA WITH BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED WHEEL, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS, POWER TRUNK, DRIVE SELECT, LED HEADLIGHTS, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **


>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES




*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1




*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $795. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**.


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Audi Q7