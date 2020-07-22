+ taxes & licensing
5235 Steeles Ave W Unit 2, North York, ON M9L 2W2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Our 2019 Audi Q7 is like new, and with only 29,502 km!
Powering the Q7 is a supercharged 3.0L V6 good for 333 hp @ 5300 rmp and 325 lb-ft @ 2900 rmp. The Audi RS7 Premium Plus offers a very attractive package that will appeal to a wide range of buyers.
THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY LOADED WITH THE FOLLOWING FEATURES:
No accidents
One owner
8-Speed Tiptronic
All-wheel Drive
20-inch wheels
MMI infotainment
Heated power front seats
Driver memory and lumbar
Heated steering wheel
Leather seating
Electric parking brake
Power tailgate
Panoramic sunroof
Power-folding
Heated side mirrors
Apple CarPlay
Self-leveling xenon headlights
Front and rear parking sensors
LED taillights
Top-view camera
Four-zone climate control
Ventilated front seats
Passive keyless entry
Auto-dimming rearview & side mirrors,
Front passenger lumbar
Digital configurable gauge cluster
TEDA AUTO is your concierge in the world of exotic and luxury cars. Our experienced specialists will assist you in every step of your order and will stop at nothing to ensure a smooth delivery for our satisfied clients. We invite you to visit today for the finest selection of pre-owned exotic cars on the market. You will find models from Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz, Lamborghini, Rolls Royce, McLaren, Bentley, Audi, Aston Martin, Porsche and more! Call or Stop By today for the best prices and the finest vehicles from the top manufacturers on the market.
FEEL FREE TO CALL/TEXT US DIRECTLY WITH ANY QUESTIONS AT 647-321-1111
FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: @TEDAAUTO WECHAT: TEDAAUTO
