2019 Audi Q7

29,502 KM

$61,888

+ tax & licensing
$61,888

+ taxes & licensing

Teda International Auto Group

647-321-1111

2019 Audi Q7

2019 Audi Q7

PROGRESSIV

2019 Audi Q7

PROGRESSIV

Location

Teda International Auto Group

5235 Steeles Ave W Unit 2, North York, ON M9L 2W2

647-321-1111

$61,888

+ taxes & licensing

29,502KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5650251
  • Stock #: 032946
  • VIN: WA1LAAF76KD032946

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 032946
  • Mileage 29,502 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2019 Audi Q7 is like new, and with only 29,502 km!

 

Powering the Q7 is a supercharged 3.0L V6 good for 333 hp @ 5300 rmp and 325 lb-ft @ 2900 rmp. The Audi RS7 Premium Plus offers a very attractive package that will appeal to a wide range of buyers.

 

THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY LOADED WITH THE FOLLOWING FEATURES:

No accidents

One owner

8-Speed Tiptronic

All-wheel Drive

20-inch wheels

MMI infotainment

Heated power front seats 

Driver memory and lumbar

Heated steering wheel

Leather seating

Electric parking brake

Power tailgate

Panoramic sunroof

Power-folding 

Heated side mirrors

Apple CarPlay

Self-leveling xenon headlights

Front and rear parking sensors

LED taillights

Top-view camera

Four-zone climate control

Ventilated front seats

Passive keyless entry

Auto-dimming rearview & side mirrors, 

Front passenger lumbar 

Digital configurable gauge cluster

 

 

TEDA AUTO is your concierge in the world of exotic and luxury cars. Our experienced specialists will assist you in every step of your order and will stop at nothing to ensure a smooth delivery for our satisfied clients. We invite you to visit today for the finest selection of pre-owned exotic cars on the market. You will find models from Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz, Lamborghini, Rolls Royce, McLaren, Bentley, Audi, Aston Martin, Porsche and more! Call or Stop By today for the best prices and the finest vehicles from the top manufacturers on the market.

 

 

FEEL FREE TO CALL/TEXT US DIRECTLY WITH ANY QUESTIONS AT 647-321-1111

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: @TEDAAUTO WECHAT: TEDAAUTO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Supercharged
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

