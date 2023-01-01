2019 Audi Q8

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,890 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 5 , 4 4 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10027011

10027011 Stock #: P10997

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 45,445 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.