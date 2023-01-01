2019 Audi Q8

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $56,999 + taxes & licensing
5 9 , 4 1 4 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10121181

10121181 Stock #: 17264

17264 VIN: WA1AVAF15KD012534

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 59,414 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Rear Cross Traffic Alert Lane Departure Assist Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Push Button Start Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio SiriusXM Radio Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Cooled Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Proximity Key Adaptive Smart Cruise Control Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling Hands-Free Liftgate

