Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Audi Q8

59,414 KM

Details Description Features

$56,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$56,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

Contact Seller
2019 Audi Q8

2019 Audi Q8

progressive

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi Q8

progressive

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

  1. 1687987580
  2. 1687987578
  3. 1687987579
  4. 1687987578
  5. 1687987578
  6. 1687987578
  7. 1687987578
  8. 1687987578
  9. 1687987578
  10. 1687987578
  11. 1687987578
  12. 1687987578
  13. 1687987579
  14. 1687987579
  15. 1687987579
  16. 1687987579
  17. 1687987579
  18. 1687987579
  19. 1687987579
  20. 1687987579
  21. 1687987579
  22. 1687987579
  23. 1687987579
  24. 1687987579
  25. 1687987580
  26. 1687987580
  27. 1687987580
  28. 1687987580
  29. 1687987580
  30. 1687987580
  31. 1687987580
  32. 1687987564
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$56,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
59,414KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10121181
  • Stock #: 17264
  • VIN: WA1AVAF15KD012534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,414 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX, FINISHED IN BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF, REVERSE CAMERA, SATELLITE RADIO, FACTORY NAVIGATION TOW PACKAGE, PARKING SENSORS, AUDI ASSIST, INCLUDES ROOF RACK, AMBIENT LIGHTS, POWER TAIL GATE, DRIVER ASSISTANCE, SIDE ASSIST, BLACK RIMS, TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. 

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE, With a FULL-SERVICE FACILITY on site, we are able to accommodate all of our clients needs and support them Malibu Motors is a family owned and operated dealership, Proud to be in business and operating out of with excellent continued customer service throughout the years. We pride ourselves on our dedication to clients and the outstanding return and referral business we have received over the years! We want to thank our clients for their continued support in Malibu Motors and for helping us to achieve our goals and maintain a successful, dedicated and honest business. ALL PRICES DO NOT INCLUDED TAXES, LICENSE AND OMVIC FEE. WE DO RESERVE THE RIGHT NOT TO SELL TO EXPORTERS OR ANY CLIENT WE FEEL UNCOMFORTABLE WITH. Our experienced sales staff are eager to share their knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. Please do not hesitate to reach out and request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling at any time we are here to help you and to make the car buying experience, seamless and stress-free. We cant wait to meet you and welcome you to Malibu Motors! We look forward to building a trusted relationship with you soon!! Visit us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/...bumotorstoronto WE HAVE THE LARGEST INDEPENDENT MERCEDES BENZ INVENTORY IN TORONTO AND SURROUNDING AREA, WE SERVICE MERCEDES BENZ AND ARE AN AUTHORIZED REPAIR SHOP FOR SEVERAL WARRANTY COMPANIES. WE SELL C230, C250, C350, C300, C400. C450,B250, SL 63 AMG,CL 550,ML400, ML350 E350, E300, E550,E400,GLE, COUPE,GLS 450 4 DOOR,ML350,GLK350, GLK250,CLS550, S550, GLC300,C43, S63, C63, C63S,C43, AMG, GLA45, CLA 45 GLA250,CLA, JAGUAR XF, JAGUAR XJ, CONVERTIBLE (CABRIO) 4MATIC MODELS, NAVIGATION IS AVAILABLE IN SEVERAL OF OUR VEHICLES. SPORTS PACKAGE, PANORAMIC ROOFS AVAILABLE. Malibu motors reserves the right not to sell to any dealer or exporter even at full price. WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDIT POOR CREDIT, GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, CREDIT REBUILDING, NEW TO COUNTRY, R9, PREVIOUS BANKRUPT, PREVIOUS PROPOSAL APPLY ONLINE FOR A QUICK RESPONSE FOLLOW THE LINK TO OUR SECURE CREDIT APPLICATION http://www.malibumotors.c...application.htm www.malibumotors.ca ..

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Malibu Motors

2019 Audi Q8 progres...
 59,414 KM
$56,999 + tax & lic
2017 Cadillac Escala...
 71,815 KM
$60,999 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz E...
 77,346 KM
$36,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Malibu Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

Call Dealer

1-888-396-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-396-3393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory