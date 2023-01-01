Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Audi Q8

48,980 KM

Details Features

$58,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$58,980

+ taxes & licensing

AA Canada Inc

1-855-350-1313

Contact Seller
2019 Audi Q8

2019 Audi Q8

S-LINE| OPTIC PACKAGE |

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi Q8

S-LINE| OPTIC PACKAGE |

Location

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

1-855-350-1313

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$58,980

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
48,980KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10445814
  • VIN: WA1DVAF14KD043237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,980 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Seating

Leather Seats

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AA Canada Inc

2019 Mercedes-Benz A...
 63,790 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 93,887 KM
$34,980 + tax & lic
2021 Mercedes-Benz A...
 68,933 KM
$37,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AA Canada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AA Canada Inc

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

Call Dealer

1-855-350-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-350-1313

Alternate Numbers
647-350-1313
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory