$42,895+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2019 Audi Q8
TECHNIK S-LINE | BANG OLUFSEN | PANO | LOADED
2019 Audi Q8
TECHNIK S-LINE | BANG OLUFSEN | PANO | LOADED
Location
Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
647-938-6825
$42,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
123,736KM
VIN WA1FVAF10KD040098
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 123,736 KM
Vehicle Description
* JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS THIS ONE!! **
** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **
===>> FINANCE AVAILABLE ! APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE
>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES
** GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH TECHNIK PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, BLUETOOTH, HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 360 VIEW CAMERA WITH 3D SURROUNDING VIEW, APPLE CARPLAY, AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**
** WARRANTY. We provide various extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
** To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **
** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **
===>> FINANCE AVAILABLE ! APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE
>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES
** GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH TECHNIK PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, BLUETOOTH, HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 360 VIEW CAMERA WITH 3D SURROUNDING VIEW, APPLE CARPLAY, AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**
** WARRANTY. We provide various extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
** To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Total Auto Sales
2021 Acura TLX | PREMIUM | SUNROOF | 61,229 KM $31,495 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 550 //AMG SPORT | HARMAN KARDON | SUNROOF | LOADED 81,827 KM $30,985 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class | PREMIUM | BURMESTER | LOADED 153,556 KM $24,985 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Total Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-938-XXXX(click to show)
$42,895
+ taxes & licensing>
Total Auto Sales
647-938-6825
2019 Audi Q8