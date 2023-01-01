Menu
2019 Audi Q8

62,646 KM

Details Description Features

$65,999

+ tax & licensing
$65,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2019 Audi Q8

2019 Audi Q8

BLACK OPTICS

2019 Audi Q8

BLACK OPTICS

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$65,999

+ taxes & licensing

62,646KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9926738
  • Stock #: 17227
  • VIN: WA1FVAF13KD006074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17227
  • Mileage 62,646 KM

Vehicle Description

FINISHED IN BLACK ON BLACK, S-LINE, BLACK OPTICS PACKAGE,MASSAGING SEAT,  HEADS UP DISPLAY, BANG OLUFSEN SOUND,APPLE CAR PLAY,  HEATED/ AIR COOLED SEATS, WIRELESS CHARGER, PANORAMIC ROOF, SATELLITE RADIO, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 22" WHEELS. REVERSE CAMERA, PARK ASSIST, TOW PACKAGE,POWER TAIL GATE,  KEY-LESS GO, PUSH BUTTON, AMBIENT LIGHTS,, THIS VEHICLE HAS TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE, With a FULL-SERVICE FACILITY on site, we are able to accommodate all of our clients needs and support them Malibu Motors is a family owned and operated dealership, Proud to be in business and operating out of with excellent continued customer service throughout the years. We pride ourselves on our dedication to clients and the outstanding return and referral business we have received over the years! We want to thank our clients for their continued support in Malibu Motors and for helping us to achieve our goals and maintain a successful, dedicated and honest business. ALL PRICES DO NOT INCLUDED TAXES, LICENSE AND OMVIC FEE. WE DO RESERVE THE RIGHT NOT TO SELL TO EXPORTERS OR ANY CLIENT WE FEEL UNCOMFORTABLE WITH. Our experienced sales staff are eager to share their knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. Please do not hesitate to reach out and request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling at any time we are here to help you and to make the car buying experience, seamless and stress-free. We cant wait to meet you and welcome you to Malibu Motors! We look forward to building a trusted relationship with you soon!! Visit us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/...bumotorstoronto WE HAVE THE LARGEST INDEPENDENT MERCEDES BENZ INVENTORY IN TORONTO AND SURROUNDING AREA, WE SERVICE MERCEDES BENZ AND ARE AN AUTHORIZED REPAIR SHOP FOR SEVERAL WARRANTY COMPANIES. WE SELL C230, C250, C350, C300, C400. C450,B250, SL 63 AMG,CL 550,ML400, ML350 E350, E300, E550,E400,GLE, COUPE,GLS 450 4 DOOR,ML350,GLK350, GLK250,CLS550, S550, GLC300,C43, S63, C63, C63S,C43, AMG, GLA45, CLA 45 GLA250,CLA, JAGUAR XF, JAGUAR XJ, CONVERTIBLE (CABRIO) 4MATIC MODELS, NAVIGATION IS AVAILABLE IN SEVERAL OF OUR VEHICLES. SPORTS PACKAGE, PANORAMIC ROOFS AVAILABLE. Malibu motors reserves the right not to sell to any dealer or exporter even at full price. WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDIT POOR CREDIT, GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, CREDIT REBUILDING, NEW TO COUNTRY, R9, PREVIOUS BANKRUPT, PREVIOUS PROPOSAL APPLY ONLINE FOR A QUICK RESPONSE FOLLOW THE LINK TO OUR SECURE CREDIT APPLICATION http://www.malibumotors.c...application.htm www.malibumotors.ca ..

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

