2019 Audi RS 3

67,963 KM

Details Description

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2019 Audi RS 3

2019 Audi RS 3

2.5T|QUATTRO|PERFORMANCEMODS|TUNED|NAV|CARBON|+++

2019 Audi RS 3

2.5T|QUATTRO|PERFORMANCEMODS|TUNED|NAV|CARBON|+++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

67,963KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9800839
  Stock #: K5012B
  VIN: WUABWGFF2KA907716

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour LIGHT GREY
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 5-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # K5012B
  Mileage 67,963 KM

Vehicle Description

**SPRING SPECIAL!** FEATURING : PERFORMANCE MODIFICATIONS, TUNED, CTS TURBO INTAKE, QUATTRO AWD, CARBON INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR TRIMS, ALCANTARA TRIMS, ALCANTARA STEERING WHEEL, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN LIGHT GRAY ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, RS CROSS STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, DISTANCE WARNING, AUDI PRE SENSE, AUDI SIDE ASSIST, AUDI ACTIVE LANE ASSIST, RAIN SENSOR, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, AUX, CD BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM AUDI ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, SUNROOF, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, DOOR LOGO PROJECTORS, PUSH TO START, MULTI DRIVE MODES, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!



WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


*Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
