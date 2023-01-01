2019 Audi RS 3

$59,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 7 , 9 6 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9800839

9800839 Stock #: K5012B

K5012B VIN: WUABWGFF2KA907716

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour LIGHT GREY

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # K5012B

Mileage 67,963 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.