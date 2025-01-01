Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Audi S5

67,823 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Audi S5

Watch This Vehicle
12403347

2019 Audi S5

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

  1. 1744405175
  2. 1744405175
  3. 1744405174
  4. 1744405173
  5. 1744405175
  6. 1744405170
  7. 1744405174
  8. 1744405175
  9. 1744405172
  10. 1744405175
  11. 1744405171
  12. 1744405174
  13. 1744405171
  14. 1744405172
  15. 1744405174
  16. 1744405172
  17. 1744405173
  18. 1744405174
  19. 1744405174
  20. 1744405174
  21. 1744405964
  22. 1744405962
  23. 1744405964
  24. 1744405962
  25. 1744405965
  26. 1744405965
  27. 1744405965
  28. 1744405965
  29. 1744405965
  30. 1744405965
  31. 1744405964
  32. 1744405961
  33. 1744405965
  34. 1744405965
  35. 1744405961
  36. 1744405963
  37. 1744405963
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
67,823KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,823 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Seat-Massage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class 300 4MATIC-AWD AMG PKG PAN/ROOF NAVI B/SPOT CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class 300 4MATIC-AWD AMG PKG PAN/ROOF NAVI B/SPOT CAMERA 129,752 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class 300 4MATIC-AWD LEATHER PAN/ROOF NAVI B/SPOT CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class 300 4MATIC-AWD LEATHER PAN/ROOF NAVI B/SPOT CAMERA 106,858 KM $27,750 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Murano SV AWD P/SUNROOF NAVI H/SEATS BACKUP CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2018 Nissan Murano SV AWD P/SUNROOF NAVI H/SEATS BACKUP CAMERA 133,820 KM $17,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-633-XXXX

(click to show)

416-633-8188

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

Contact Seller
2019 Audi S5